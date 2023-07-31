Office space for rent in Limassol as costly as in New York, central London

Office space for rent in coastal Limassol seems to be sky high these days and can cost as much as in New York and central London.

In fact, a luxury one which also offers sea views and natural lighting today goes for as much as €86.000 per month, according to Philenews.

It has an area of 2,231 square metres, 31 parking spaces, a ground floor office area and a corresponding mezzanine. The total internal area is 681 square metres

A second super luxury one goes for €82,500 per month and has a total area of 5,875 sq. metres. The building consists of four levels dedicated to office space and the ground floor is reserved for retail shops and showrooms with mezzanine space.

In addition, the building has two levels of underground parking, which provides a significant advantage for both employees and visitors.

Both business buildings are equipped with modern technology and eco-friendly features, along with a full-time concierge/guard so that a safe and secure environment is ensured.