Off-duty officer, citizen rescue two women from drowning in Ayia Napa

A citizen and a police officer rescued two women from drowning in Ayia Napa on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 pm on a beach in Ayia Napa. The two women, aged 59 and 22, had been in distress in the sea, around 50 metres from the shore, and started calling for help.

A citizen, as well as an off-duty police officer who was with his family on the beach, went to the rescue of the women and managed to bring them ashore.

One of the women was brought back unconscious, however, she regained consciousness after receiving first aid from the off-duty officer.

Following, an ambulance transferred the two women to Famagusta General Hospital.

The 22-year-old has been discharged, while the 59-year-old is hospitalised for precautionary reasons.

Read more: