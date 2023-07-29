Occupied Municipalities urge action over sale of G/C properties in north

The Committee of Cyprus Occupied Municipalities has urged for action to address the sale of Greek Cypriot properties in the Turkish-occupied areas of the island.

During a meeting with President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace on Friday, the President of the Committee, Mayor of Kythrea, Petros Kareklas, said there is a pressing need to tackle the issue. He expressed concern about Greek Cypriot refugees who are compelled to sell their properties in the occupied regions, often at prices that are deemed to be “humiliating.”

Kareklas stressed the necessity of devising a plan to support these individuals, aiming to prevent them from having to resort to the “immovable property commission” in Turkey to sell their properties.

Furthermore, the Committee used the opportunity to apprise the President about various challenges faced by the occupied Municipalities and the refugees at large. Kareklas noted that these issues had been raised in the past, and the President shared information about the measures being taken to address them. “He told us that a more general policy on these matters is being worked out,” Kareklas stated.

During the meeting, discussions also encompassed the broader Cyprus issue. Kareklas outlined the Committee’s positions on several matters, including the missing persons, the enclaved persons, and the destruction of cultural heritage in the occupied areas. Of particular concern was the reported desecration of the sacred site of Apostolos Andreas Monastery with the construction of a mosque. The Committee appealed for urgent actions to prevent such desecration.

On his part, President Nikos Christodoulides briefed the Commission on the steps he is taking to break the impasse and initiate negotiation talks on the Cyprus issue. Kareklas expressed hope that some of the discussed actions would be implemented promptly.