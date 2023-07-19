Occupied Kormakitis schools to reopen in September after 20 years

The elementary school and kindergarten in Turkish-occupied Kormakitis are set to reopen their doors in September, after 20 years, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou announced on Wednesday, following a Cabinet meeting.

The building had undergone demolition and reconstruction but is now poised to offer children the opportunity to attend both elementary school and kindergarten once again, Michaelidou noted.

Regarding the number of students expected to attend from the Maronite community, Michaelidou acknowledged that initial registrations were relatively low. However, she expressed confidence that the number would increase significantly following the announcement and the assurance of the schools’ reopening.

Highlighting the plan for the academic year ahead, the Minister stressed that it would serve as an evaluation period for the entire project. In May 2024, the Ministry will review the decision to continue the operation of the schools.

Furthermore, it was clarified that both the elementary school and kindergarten will follow the curriculum and schedule of their government-controlled counterparts in the Republic.

The directorate of primary education will oversee all aspects of the schools’ functioning, ensuring a smooth transportation process for books and the overall operation of the educational institutions.

Just like other areas bordering the occupied regions, each school will have one main teacher and an additional hourly instructor, the Minister explained.