Occupation authorities say 1 million people visited Varosha

The number of visitors in the fenced-off area of Varosha from October 2020 when its gradual opening began until today has reached 1 million, Turkish Cypriot “tourism minister” Fikri Ataoglou said.

Ataoglou told Turkish news agency Anadolu that the number of visitors in Varosha is gradually increasing, adding that “Varosha contributes positively to the TRNC tourism sector.”

As he said tourists flock from all over the world to see Varosha but there are also Greek Cypriots who come through “land borders”.

He added that most visitors come from Turkey and estimated that by the end of the year, the total number of tourists in the area will reach 1,100,000.