Occupancy in Paphos ranges between 80 and 85%

President of the Paphos Hoteliers’ Association Thanos Michaelides said that for August, occupancy in Paphos will range between 80 and 85%, adding that in July it was around 80%.

He noted that most hotels in Paphos still have rooms available and since there are special prices for Cypriots he asked those still thinking about it to proceed with their reservation. He said that in recent years there has been increased presence of Cypriots in the area of Paphos and expressed the view that it will be the same this year as well.

In reply to a relevant question, he said that tourists in the area mainly come from the UK, Germany, Israel, Poland, and France, without however, covering the gap left by Russia.

