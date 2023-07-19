Cyprus observatory: All products on supermarket shelves record price rises within a year

The Cyprus Consumer Protection Service’s basic consumer goods price observatory has recorded increases on all products on supermarket shelves within a year, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The observatory recorded increased prices within a year even for products with zero VAT as of early May.

Specifically, the prices of eggs have increased by 16.15%, milk by 4.6%, baby food by 14.66% and bread by 5.8%.

And all this while consumers, especially those from the private sector, have to budget with the exact same salary as last year’s.

At the same time, cold cuts prices rose by 11.91%, in June 2023 compared to June 2022, tomato juice by 18.8%, yoghurt by 12.43%, cheese by 11.31%, flour by 5.68% and sugar by 44.03%.

Even rice prices were more expensive – by 11.6% – this June compared to June 2022.

Prices of frozen products have also increased substantially – especially that of fish which recorded an increase of 70.46%.

The price of Cypriot coffee is also on the rise – specifically up by 10.14%.

And breakfast cereals are recording an increase of 7.88%, bagels of 10.66% and biscuits of 7.96% compared to June 2022.

Soft drinks recorded an increase of 14.08% and bottled water went up by 8.96%.