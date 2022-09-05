Number of registered unemployed rises by 2.2%

The number of unemployed persons rose by 2.2% from July to August, the Cyprus Statistical Office said on Monday.

According to the latest CYstat report, the number of unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of August 2022, reached 14.961 persons, compared to 14.318 in the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with August 2021, a decrease of 1.320 persons or 8,1% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of trade (a decrease of 656), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 547), manufacturing (a decrease of 110), transportation and storage (a decrease of 109), construction (a decrease of 102), as well as to the decrease of 201 persons recorded in newcomers to the labour market. (Table 2)

Table 1 Month and Year Registered Unemployed –

Actual Data Registered Unemployed –

Seasonally Adjusted Data 2022 August 14.961 14.641 July 14.145 14.318 June 12.332 13.895 May 10.586 13.445 April 11.664 13.416 March 13.818 13.464 February 15.364 13.472 January 15.430 13.297 2021 December 14.800 13.026 November 13.977 12.739 October 10.974 12.679 September 11.324 12.583 August 16.281 16.260 July 18.950 19.071 June 26.694 27.761 May 31.287 34.484 April 32.186 33.323 March 32.933 31.463 February 32.789 30.680 January 32.333 29.640 2020 December 33.382 29.738 November 32.968 29.242 October 31.487 37.383 September 30.718 36.040 August 33.649 35.272 July 32.313 34.017

Table 2 Nace

Rev.2 Economic Activity Registered Unemployed

(actual data) August

2021 July

2022 August

2022 A Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 101 95 94 B Mining and Quarrying 26 11 8 C Manufacturing 843 710 733 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 8 8 7 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 51 35 38 F Construction 1.087 968 985 G Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 2.726 2.022 2.070 H Transportation and Storage 530 410 421 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 1.772 1.198 1.225 J Information and Communication 439 414 453 K Financial and Insurance Activities 743 737 1.117 L Real Estate Activities 114 93 99 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 878 807 841 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 501 499 509 O Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security 1.811 1.848 1.886 P Education 2.311 2.347 2.446 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 353 349 378 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 299 245 253 S Other Service Activities 470 389 387 T Activities of Households 22 18 20 U Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies 13 7 9 Newcomers 1.183 935 982 Total 16.281 14.145 14.961

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for a job. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who, during the last day of the month, have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not include self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment, nor persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.