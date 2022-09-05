Number of registered unemployed rises by 2.2%

The number of unemployed persons rose by 2.2% from July to August, the Cyprus Statistical Office said on Monday.
According to the latest CYstat report, the number of unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of August 2022, reached 14.961 persons, compared to 14.318 in the previous month. (Table 1)
In comparison with August 2021, a decrease of 1.320 persons or 8,1% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of trade (a decrease of 656), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 547), manufacturing (a decrease of 110), transportation and storage (a decrease of 109), construction (a decrease of 102), as well as to the decrease of 201 persons recorded in newcomers to the labour market. (Table 2)
|Table 1
|
Month and Year
|
Registered Unemployed –
|
Registered Unemployed –
|2022
|
|
|August
|
14.961
|
14.641
|July
|
14.145
|
14.318
|June
|
12.332
|
13.895
|May
|
10.586
|
13.445
|April
|
11.664
|
13.416
|March
|
13.818
|
13.464
|February
|
15.364
|
13.472
|January
|
15.430
|
13.297
|2021
|
|
|December
|
14.800
|
13.026
|November
|
13.977
|
12.739
|October
|
10.974
|
12.679
|September
|
11.324
|
12.583
|August
|
16.281
|
16.260
|July
|
18.950
|
19.071
|June
|
26.694
|
27.761
|May
|
31.287
|
34.484
|April
|
32.186
|
33.323
|March
|
32.933
|
31.463
|February
|
32.789
|
30.680
|January
|
32.333
|
29.640
|2020
|
|
|December
|
33.382
|
29.738
|November
|
32.968
|
29.242
|October
|
31.487
|
37.383
|September
|
30.718
|
36.040
|August
|
33.649
|
35.272
|July
|
32.313
|
34.017
|Table 2
|
Nace
|
Economic Activity
|
Registered Unemployed
|
August
|
July
|
August
|
A
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
|
101
|
95
|
94
|
B
|Mining and Quarrying
|
26
|
11
|
8
|
C
|Manufacturing
|
843
|
710
|
733
|
D
|Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|
8
|
8
|
7
|
E
|Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities
|
51
|
35
|
38
|
F
|Construction
|
1.087
|
968
|
985
|
G
|Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
2.726
|
2.022
|
2.070
|
H
|Transportation and Storage
|
530
|
410
|
421
|
I
|Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|
1.772
|
1.198
|
1.225
|
J
|Information and Communication
|
439
|
414
|
453
|
K
|Financial and Insurance Activities
|
743
|
737
|
1.117
|
L
|Real Estate Activities
|
114
|
93
|
99
|
M
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|
878
|
807
|
841
|
N
|Administrative and Support Service Activities
|
501
|
499
|
509
|
O
|Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security
|
1.811
|
1.848
|
1.886
|
P
|Education
|
2.311
|
2.347
|
2.446
|
Q
|Human Health and Social Work Activities
|
353
|
349
|
378
|
R
|Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
299
|
245
|
253
|
S
|Other Service Activities
|
470
|
389
|
387
|
T
|Activities of Households
|
22
|
18
|
20
|
U
|Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies
|
13
|
7
|
9
|
|Newcomers
|
1.183
|
935
|
982
|
|Total
|
16.281
|
14.145
|
14.961
Registered Unemployed
The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for a job. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who, during the last day of the month, have an active application for seeking employment.
The number of registered unemployed does not include self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment, nor persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.