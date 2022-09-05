NewsLocalNumber of registered unemployed rises by 2.2%

Number of registered unemployed rises by 2.2%

The number of unemployed persons rose by 2.2% from July to August, the Cyprus Statistical Office said on Monday.

According to the latest CYstat report, the number of unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of August 2022, reached 14.961 persons, compared to 14.318 in the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with August 2021, a decrease of 1.320 persons or 8,1% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of trade (a decrease of 656), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 547), manufacturing (a decrease of 110), transportation and storage (a decrease of 109), construction (a decrease of 102), as well as to the decrease of 201 persons recorded in newcomers to the labour market. (Table 2)

Table 1

Month and Year

Registered Unemployed –
Actual Data

Registered Unemployed –
Seasonally Adjusted Data
2022

 

 
August

14.961

14.641
July

14.145

14.318
June

12.332

13.895
May

10.586

13.445
April

11.664

13.416
March

13.818

13.464
February

15.364

13.472
January

15.430

13.297
2021

 

 
December

14.800

13.026
November

13.977

12.739
October

10.974

12.679
September

11.324

12.583
August

16.281

16.260
July

18.950

19.071
June

26.694

27.761
May

31.287

34.484
April

32.186

33.323
March

32.933

31.463
February

32.789

30.680
January

32.333

29.640
2020

 

December

33.382

29.738
November

32.968

29.242
October

31.487

37.383
September

30.718

36.040
August

33.649

35.272
July

32.313

34.017

 

Table 2

Nace
Rev.2

Economic Activity

Registered Unemployed
(actual data)

August
2021

July
2022

August
2022

A

 Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

101

95

94

B

 Mining and Quarrying

26

11

8

C

 Manufacturing

843

710

733

D

 Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

8

8

7

E

 Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

51

35

38

F

 Construction

1.087

968

985

G

 Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

2.726

2.022

2.070

H

 Transportation and Storage

530

410

421

I

 Accommodation and Food Service Activities

1.772

1.198

1.225

J

 Information and Communication

439

414

453

K

 Financial and Insurance Activities

743

737

1.117

L

 Real Estate Activities

114

93

99

M

 Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

878

807

841

N

 Administrative and Support Service Activities

501

499

509

O

 Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security

1.811

1.848

1.886

P

 Education

2.311

2.347

2.446

Q

 Human Health and Social Work Activities

353

349

378

R

 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

299

245

253

S

 Other Service Activities

470

389

387

T

 Activities of Households

22

18

20

U

 Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies

13

7

9

Newcomers

1.183

935

982

Total

16.281

14.145

14.961

 

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for a job. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who, during the last day of the month, have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not include self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment, nor persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.

