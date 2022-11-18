Number of recorded traffic offences reaches record high in 2022

Police and traffic cameras recorded more than 264,000 traffic violations until September 30, data show.

The number roughly corresponds to more than one in two drivers in Cyprus and is a record high.

According to the data, until the end of September, police recorded 134,982 violations, while traffic camera systems recorded 130,000.

The data were presented by Justice Minister Stephie Drakou during a Parliament session. The most common type of traffic offence recorded was speeding, the second most common was using a mobile phone and the third was drunk driving.

Traffic cameras started operating on January 1, 2022.

Recorded violations are expected to increase in 2023, along with the number of traffic cameras which will increase to 24 fixed cameras and 20 mobile cameras.