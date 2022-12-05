November unemployment records 9.5% increase compared to last year

Unemployment in November recorded an increase both on a monthly and an annual basis, data by the Statistical Service of Cyprus show.

According to the data, the number of unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of November 2022, reached 15,309.

This represents a 9.5% rise compared to November 2021 or an increase of 1,332 persons.

The rise is attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 889), financial and insurance activities (an increase of 397), transportation and storage (an increase of 81), public administration and defence (an increase of 80) and information and communication (an increase of 60).

Furthermore, based on the seasonally adjusted data that show unemployment trends, the number of registered unemployed for November 2022 increased to 14,121 persons compared to 13,768 in the previous month.