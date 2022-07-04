NewsLocalNon-government controlled areas request electricity from Republic

Non-government controlled areas request electricity from Republic

Electricity
Electricity

Due to lack of fuel, one of the two power stations in the non-government-controlled areas is not operational, while according to information, the Republic of Cyprus has been asked to provide kilowatt-hours through the connection system. The request is under examination.

According to the website gunden kibris, the alternate suspension of electricity due to insufficient production has been prolonged and the citizens protest. Citing credible sources, the same website noted that fuel at the station at the Bank of Kyrenia has run out.

In a statement, the “alternate director” of the “electricity authority” admitted that there is a problem in the sufficiency of fuel, claiming that this will be fixed in 5-10 days.

By gavriella
Previous articleNoche Cubana at Ventuno on July 6
Next articleAmbassadors of France, Germany, Netherlands visit Pournara

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros