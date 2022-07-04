Non-government controlled areas request electricity from Republic

Due to lack of fuel, one of the two power stations in the non-government-controlled areas is not operational, while according to information, the Republic of Cyprus has been asked to provide kilowatt-hours through the connection system. The request is under examination.

According to the website gunden kibris, the alternate suspension of electricity due to insufficient production has been prolonged and the citizens protest. Citing credible sources, the same website noted that fuel at the station at the Bank of Kyrenia has run out.

In a statement, the “alternate director” of the “electricity authority” admitted that there is a problem in the sufficiency of fuel, claiming that this will be fixed in 5-10 days.