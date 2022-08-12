Noise pollution in Protaras out of hand, sound exceeds 85 Decibel levels

Noise pollution in coastal areas but especially in Protaras this year seems to have gone out of hand with many bars that cause it not even having a sound broadcasting license.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that tourists in Protaras keep complaining that they cannot sleep since the sound coming through their hotel windows exceeds 85 Decibel levels.

Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios who acknowledges the serious problem has said that new legislation is under draft to put an end to this catastrophic for quality tourism illegal activity.

“We are overconcerned with anything that has a negative impact on tourism, whether it’s noise pollution, customer service, lack of staff, etc. This issue with noise pollution is very serious,” he said.

“Because, in addition to annoying customers who promptly now post positive or negative comments online, it goes without saying that a very bad reputation is created for areas that do not address the problem either,” he added.

Perdios also said that not all the blame should be put on police for lack of noise level monitoring since local authorities can and should take action themselves.

At the end of the day, local authorities who won’t solve the problem in their area simply damage themselves, he also said.