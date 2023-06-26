Noise pollution harming tourism in Protaras, hoteliers say

The issue of noise pollution in Protaras remains intolerable this year too, locals say, with outdoor bars playing loud music until the early morning hours without proper sound emission permits, disturbing the vacations of hotel guests who have been inundating hotels with complaints since the beginning of the season.

Warning once again about the significant impact on Protaras’ tourism product, hotel managers in the tourist resort have lodged complaints to Phileleftheros, stating that the Municipality of Paralimni failed to enforce legislation on noise pollution despite assurances given to them.

Infuriated tourists are demanding refunds and leaving negative reviews about the noise pollution on online platforms such as Booking.com and TripAdvisor, which play a crucial role in reservations and shape the image of the tourist destination.

“We receive both verbal and written complaints from tourists who leave negative comments on platforms. As a result, we suffer financial loss as we have to pay compensation, deal with booking cancellations, and constantly relocate guests to other rooms,” revealed Maurikios Mavroudis, director of Kapetanios Bay Hotel.

Expressing frustration with the lack of action by local authorities, Mavroudis stated, “The primary reason this problem persists and worsens is the absence of the Municipality of Paralimni. The only entity addressing the issue is the police, who are doing their best to assist. However, we want a permanent solution.”

A similar situation prevails at Vangelis Hotel, according to Panikos Komodromos, the hotel’s director. “We continue to face problems with certain bars, resulting in numerous dissatisfied guests. We constantly have to change rooms for guests, and they write negative reviews on platforms, demanding compensation for their ruined vacations. We expect the competent authorities to respect the tourists who come to Cyprus and contribute to our economy.”

Hoteliers along Protaras Avenue, where noise pollution poses the most significant challenges, claim they have made numerous appeals to the Municipality of Paralimni, the police, and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism since the beginning of the season.

“Only the police have shown interest and taken significant initiatives to find a solution. However, the issue of noise pollution has fallen into the hands of the municipality, which should have enforced the legislation three years ago. The responsibility lies solely with the municipality, which should have taken action to protect its tourism product,” stated Panagiotis Triantafyllidis, director of Sunrise Beach Hotel and Sunrise Pearl Hotel.