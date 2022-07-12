NewsLocalNo turning to the right at 30 points

No turning to the right at 30 points

The Traffic Police have recorded more than 30 dangerous spots where traffic accidents have taken place so far, during the drivers’ turning to the right and measures will be taken immediately.

The issue was raised during the last meeting of the Road Safety Council and the involvement of the Public Works Department has been requested so that turning to the right will be prohibited and the danger of a collision will be eliminated.

The Traffic Police have prepared a report on the issue, recording all points where accidents have occurred while drivers were trying to turn to the right.

