Online travel agencies did not significantly affect hotel competition-EU study including Cyprus shows

A European Commission external market study that includes Cyprus indicates no significant change in the competitive situation in the bloc’s hotel accommodation distribution sector between 2017 and 2021 compared to 2016.

In particular, the recently-released market study was conducted in 2021 and focused on a representative sample of six Member States – Cyprus, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

The study aimed to obtain up-to-date facts on hotels’ distribution practices, following up on a similar monitoring exercise carried out by the European Competition Network in 2016.

Also, to establish whether hotels’ distribution practices differ between Member States, identify any changes in hotels’ distribution practices, as compared to the results of the ECN monitoring exercise of 2016.

The results of the market study do not indicate any significant change in the competitive situation in the hotel accommodation distribution sector in the EU compared to 2016. In particular: