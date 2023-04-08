No request for Greece football cup final in Cyprus, Justice minister says

A story run yesterday about the football cup final of Greece being held on Cypriot soil for security reasons on May 20th, has been refuted by Justice and Public Order minister Anna Koukkidi Prokopiou.

On the sidelines of a Europa Donna Cyprus event on gender equality, Prokopiou made clear that authorities had not received any such request either directly by the Greek football federation or through the local federation.

‘We have not been informed officially. If and when we receive such a request and I think this will happen, then police will evaluate the risk involved in such a decision and respond accordingly’, Prokopiou told reporters.

Αsked whether such an operation is feasible in Cyprus, Prokopiou said that without any tangible facts to consider, the justice ministry cannot express a clear position.

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou stressed that beyond media reports, the force has received no official request.

Meanwhile, the justice minister has received the findings of an investigation of violent incidents and vandalism in and outside the Tassos Papadopoulos indoor stadium on March 26th, during the Apollon-Anorthosis basketball final four game.

An opinion is now expected by the Attorney General’s Office.