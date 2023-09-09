No reports of Cypriot citizens in need after devastating Morocco earthquake

Following the destructive earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night, there are currently no reports of citizens from the Republic of Cyprus requiring assistance in the aftermath.

According to information from the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), no Cypriot individuals have been identified on the connect2cy platform of the Crisis Management Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) who have declared their presence in Morocco. It is worth noting that a permanent number of Cypriots reside in the African country, many of whom are married to Moroccan nationals, as indicated by the same sources.

The responsible Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Lisbon has taken charge of communication, and the Ambassador is in contact with the two Honorary Consuls of the Republic in Marrakech and Casablanca.

Those currently in Morocco who require assistance can get in touch with the Crisis Management Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the following contact number: +357 97775998.

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 820 people, destroying buildings and sending residents of major cities rushing from their homes, state television reported.

