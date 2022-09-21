No prison sentence in walkie-talkie case in north, but arrested man still in detention

No prison sentence was handed to a Greek Cypriot man on Wednesday following his arrest on September 1 in the breakaway north as a suspected spy. And this because he was using a walkie-talkie to stay in communication with friends.

However, Andreas Soutzis who is also a well-known bicommunal activist, remained in custody pending a second trial concerning photos on his mobile phone allegedly from military areas.

The detention order for this case expires on Thursday morning and Soutzis will appear again before ‘court’ – this time a military one – to be charged and sentenced, Philenews reports.

Soutzis was stopped and arrested at the Pergamos crossing in the Famagusta area on his way back to the free areas of the Republic.

He had used walkie-talkies to facilitate communication between vehicles due to problems experienced on Greek Cypriot mobiles in the breakaway north.

Unauthorised possession of walkie-talkies is prohibited in the north.