No more grade repetition by gymnasium students with poor results

The Education Ministry has already proposed that the process of a gymnasium student repeating a grade due to failing on the previous year is abolished in Cyprus.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou has already discussed the issue with teachers unions OELMEK and OLTEK. As well as with organized parents.

“A few months ago the Minister (Prodromos Prodromou) had raised this as an idea but now the proposal has been sent to the Legal Service for the implementation process to begin,” the report said.

In Europe, an alternative to grade retention due to failure is a policy of social promotion, with the idea that staying within their same age group is important.

However, if this policy gets applied in Cyprus as well students who won’t repeat a grade will nonetheless “carry” their actual scores to the next one and to their high school diploma as well.

That is, the student will move but the grades will show if he/she is below average.