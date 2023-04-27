No Molotov cocktail found thrown into fire-damaged Russian Cultural Center in Nicosia

A Fire Brigade spokesman on Thursday morning said no Molotov cocktail was found thrown into the extensively damaged building of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in the heart of Nicosia.

On Wednesday, a large fire broke out at the Russian Center around 1:30 p.m. and it took firemen more than two hours to put it out.

Russian state-run TASS news agency as well as RIA Novosti had said a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building, citing the institution’s head.

And that two explosions were heard just before the fire was sparked.

The same reports also said that the explosives appeared to target the part of the building where its offices are located.

Nonetheless, authorities in Cyprus repeated the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The Russian diplomatic mission to Cyprus later on Wednesday said the fire had been extinguished and reported no casualties.