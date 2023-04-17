No information on trapped Cypriots in Sudan, foreign ministry says

There is currently no information on Republic of Cyprus citizens that might have been trapped during civil war clashes in the Sudanese capital, foreign ministry spokesperson Theodoros Gotsis said on a twitter post.

‘The Crisis Management Centre has been active from day one of events unfolding’, Gotsis said, adding that Nicosia is coordinating with the Cypriot embassy in Cairo, (covering Khartoum) and the Consul General in Sudan.

‘We are not aware of any information on trapped Cypriots at this time’, Gotsis noted.

The foreign ministry issued a travel warning yesterday, advising Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the civil war torn country.

Cypriots currently in Sudan are advised to follow the news both through international and local media, remain mostly indoors and maintain security measures to the highest degree possible.

They also can, if they wish, enroll to the digital Cypriots abroad platform on https://www.connect2cy.gov.cy/

Contact Numbers

In an emergency people are advised to call:

The Cyprus Republic Embassy in Cairo