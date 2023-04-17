No information on trapped Cypriots in Sudan, foreign ministry says

There is currently no information on Republic of Cyprus citizens that might have been trapped during civil war clashes in the Sudanese capital, foreign ministry spokesperson Theodoros Gotsis said on a twitter post.
‘The Crisis Management Centre has been active from day one of events unfolding’, Gotsis said, adding that Nicosia is coordinating with the Cypriot embassy in Cairo, (covering Khartoum) and the Consul General in Sudan.
‘We are not aware of any information on trapped Cypriots at this time’, Gotsis noted.
The foreign ministry issued a travel warning yesterday, advising Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the civil war torn country.
Cypriots currently in Sudan are advised to follow the news both through international and local media, remain mostly indoors and maintain security measures to the highest degree possible.
They also can, if they wish, enroll to the digital Cypriots abroad platform on https://www.connect2cy.gov.cy/
Contact Numbers
In an emergency people are advised to call:
The Cyprus Republic Embassy in Cairo
Τel: +202 27377012, +202 27377013, +202 27377014 office hours Sunday -Thursday 08:00 – 15:30 and on mobile number 20101667101
Republic Consular Office in Khartoum
Tel: + 249 183 794445, +249912303603
Foreign ministry, consular affairs
Τel: +357 22651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday to Friday)
Foreign Ministry Crisis Management Centre
Τel: +357 22801000, +357 22651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday to Friday) and on mobile number +357 97 775998