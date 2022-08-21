No holidays for pensioners

Elderly people who are forced to work after becoming pensioners in order to cover their main needs are very few. However, this summer, thousands of pensioners have spent this summer and all the previous ones at home, only going around in their neighborhood or the center of the town being unable to go on holiday even for a few days.

So, the position of the Cyprus Third Age Observatory, a non-profit, non-governmental organization, for subsidized vacations to low-pensioners even for people who are unable to pay the small fee needed, is correct.

As an official of the Observatory said, over the years, vacations were not possible for some people who have had other priorities for their families. Many of them currently have no cars and are facing financial difficulties. They all deserve some days of relation so the state must show its human face and help these people.