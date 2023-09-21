No criminalization of “flashing” from one driver to another warning of traffic camera presence

The criminalization of “flashing” – the warning, that is, from one driver to another – about the presence of a traffic camera or radar on the road is not on the cards.

This is what Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades made clear on Wednesday referring to a bill under debate in parliament that has stirred public outrage in social media.

Talking to Philenews, Vafeades also said: “There is no such provision. I have also contacted the police, there is no such reference about the (warning) flashing that drivers make to each other.”

He added: “The (criminalization) intention was specifically for devices that may be interfering with the road cameras system or rendering it inactive…the well-known anti-radars.”

The Minister also said that it would be very difficult to prove such an act if such a case was to be taken before court.

Nonetheless, the bill clearly states that it is prohibited to provide timely notice to any person of the existence of a photo-recognition device.

Vafeades said: “Because I understand that misunderstandings may arise and something may be interpreted differently, we are sending this bill to the Law Office for a legislative review.

“And we will ask for clarification of the proposal so that there is no doubt in the interpretation.”