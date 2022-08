The post mortem on the body of 57-year-old Andreas Katsaris, found dead on Sunday morning at a beach of Paphos, has been completed and specialized tests will provide answers for the exact causes of his death. However, the possibility of a criminal action has been eliminated.

The man was found dead early on Sunday by a passer-by at a beach of a hotel in Kato Paphos. As said by people who knew hin, he was going there regularly to swim. His car and other personal objects were found nearby.