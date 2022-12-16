No Covid restrictions on Christmas and New Year’s Eve this year

Coronavirus cases in Cyprus might be on the rise but this year there aren’t any restrictions on how we party on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to Health Ministry spokesman Constantinos Athanasiou.

However, the Ministry is expected to proceed next week with simple recommendations to the public in view of the holidays.

Athanasiou ruled out any possibility of reintroducing measures in view of the holidays, stressing that the Ministry will proceed “only in recommendations”.

But, he added, beyond the recommendations there is also the individual responsibility.

He then said 77 people with Covid-19 are now being treated in state hospitals, nine of whom are in serious condition and two intubated.

The island’s positivity rate is 4.9 per cent.