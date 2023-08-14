No construction work or deliveries today due to extreme temperatures

Construction sites will remain closed and there will be no construction work or other heavy duty or food and drink deliveries between twelve noon and four in the afternoon, according to a Labour Inspection Department directive in response to the mini heatwave plaguing the island and the danger to employees working outdoors.

Following the Met Office orange temperatures warning, the Labour Inspection Department has informed employers that all heavy and medium level work outdoors will cease during the peak of today’s phenomenon, including moped deliveries.

Employers and self employed individuals are advised to measure temperature and humidity in the areas where work is conducted and adjust accordingly allowing employees ample rest time, breaks or suspend work, if necessary.

‘We call for organisational and technical measures to prevent heat exchaustion’, the Labour Inspection Department notes.

Employees should be provided with cold water, while people must wear hats and light loose clothes, such as cotton.

Everyone must avoid heavy meals, sugar, alcohol and consuming many coffees.

Moderate work is recorded as laying cement and bricks, painting, laying floors and tiles, carrying light objects, wood carpenting and any kind of electrical work.

Heavy duty work includes cement reinforcement, casting, digging or breaking hard materials with machinery.

More information on heat exchaustion is available at the Labour Inspection Department webpage or talk to inspectors across Cyprus-in Nicosia 22879191-Limassol 25827200-Larnaca 24805327-Pafos 26822715 and Famagusta 23819750.