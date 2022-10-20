No big problems reported in Paphos from nonstop overnight rain

Once again, rain poured nonstop on Wednesday evening in coastal Paphos district but it seems to have had only positive effects with no big problems reported.

Philenews also said on Thursday that no damage to properties was reported or any electricity cuts.

The only incident that the Fire Service had to rush to was the fall of a tree at Eleftherios Venizelos Avenue, but it was quickly removed.

At the same time, the rain that continued until the early morning hours increased the flow to the area’s dams and sparked optimism that the overall water inflow in winter will be more than satisfactory.

Nonetheless, state and municipal services were on alert for the sixth day in a row on Thursday to ensure that possible severe weather conditions won’t create havoc in the city.

The Met Office is expending an end to these phenomena on Friday afternoon.