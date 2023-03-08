Nissi Beach among best beaches in the world – Tripadvisor awards

Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa was named as the 22nd-best beach in the world, at the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2023.

The ranking was determined based on thousands of reviews and opinions collected globally on Tripadvisor over the past year.

Nissi also made the cut in the Top 25 Beaches in Europe list, where it ranks in seventh place.

Another beach in the Famagusta district, Fig Tree Bay is ranked 20th among the top beaches in Europe.

The best beach in the world according to TripAdvisor users is Baia do Sancho in Brazil, while the best beach in Europe is Reynisfjara, Iceland.