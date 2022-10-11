Ninth volume of the “Cyprus File” published

NewsLocalNinth volume of the “Cyprus File” published

The ninth volume of “the Cyprus File” has been published and is available in bookstores and on the Parliament’s website.

The book is being written within the framework of the Protocol of Cooperation for Access to the Material of the Committee of Inquiry of the Hellenic Parliament on the Cyprus File, which was signed in January 2016.

An announcement by the Parliament noted that the ninth volume includes the minutes of the Committee of Inquiry’s sessions between 30 October and 13 November 1986.

Testimonies of key Greek junta figures are also included.

“The Cyprus File” is an investigation into the events behind the 1974 coup and the Turkish invasion.

In total 32 volumes, each numbering between 500 to 600 pages, will be released.

