Nine more suspects wanted in relation to forged residency documents case

Police are looking for nine more people in connection with an ongoing investigation where residencies in Cyprus were issued to third country nationals, Philenews reports.

Investigations will go as far as six months back from today, police also said on Monday.

The ring – which included migration department officers as well – appears to have provided temporary protection status to Syrian migrants through forged documents.

A total of 10 arrests have been made so far while nine more people – mainly foreigners who have applied for temporary protection – are still wanted.

On Monday, two more people were arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the case – one is a 65-year-old migration department female officer and the other a third country male national, aged 41.

On Friday, another migration department officer was arrested – along with six more third country nationals, aged 21 to 44.

The 40-year-old woman who was remanded for eight days on Friday and denies and involvement in the case, could face offences related to corruption, abuse of authority and neglect of official duty.

An Interior Ministry statement had said the Nicosia CID is investigating the case, along with the Ministry and that such actions are unacceptable.