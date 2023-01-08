Nina Theocharidou of “Golden Recipes” dies

She wrote thousands of recipes, advised dozens of restaurants, got to know international cuisines and great chefs, studied with French winemakers, lived for years in Geneva and Sudan, and traveled all over the world, bringing her experiences to her readers in a unique way…

Nina Theocharidou, a long-time collaborator of Phileleftheros, the first food writer in Cyprus, the woman who identified her name with “Golden Recipes”, passed away this morning.

She was so beautiful and cheerful that at 16 she posed for sculptor Ioannis Notaras for the creation of the statue of Eleftheria, which stands near the Archbishopric.

Phileleftheros is expressing its condolences to her loved ones and especially to her two sons, whom she leaves behind.