NewsLocalNina Theocharidou of "Golden Recipes" dies

Nina Theocharidou of “Golden Recipes” dies

Nina Theocharidou
Nina Theocharidou

She wrote thousands of recipes, advised dozens of restaurants, got to know international cuisines and great chefs, studied with French winemakers, lived for years in Geneva and Sudan, and traveled all over the world, bringing her experiences to her readers in a unique way…

Nina Theocharidou, a long-time collaborator of Phileleftheros, the first food writer in Cyprus, the woman who identified her name with “Golden Recipes”, passed away this morning.

She was so beautiful and cheerful that at 16 she posed for sculptor Ioannis Notaras for the creation of the statue of Eleftheria, which stands near the Archbishopric.

Phileleftheros is expressing its condolences to her loved ones and especially to her two sons, whom she leaves behind.

By gavriella
Previous article
Police arrest people driving under the influence of alcohol in Larnaca
Next article
Cuban spy Ana Belen Montes to be released after 20 years

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros