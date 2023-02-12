Nikos Christodoulides on track to become next President – exit polls

Exit polls released at 6 pm showed former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides having a clear lead over career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis in the race to become Cyprus’ next President.

State broadcaster CyBC said Christodoulides was polling between 50.5% and 53.5% of the vote compared with Andreas Mavroyiannis with between 46.5% and 49.5%.

Sunday’s vote pitted Christodoulides, 49, against Mavroyiannis, 66, a former chief negotiator in peace talks with Turkish Cypriots and a former permanent representative of Cyprus to the United Nations.

Christodoulides is backed by centre and right-of-centre parties and Mavroyiannis by the left-wing AKEL. Both say they are running as independents.

