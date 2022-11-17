Nigerian woman reports gang rape at Pournara reception centre

A Nigerian woman has reported she was gang raped at the island’s Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The alleged sexual assault took place a few minutes after midnight on Tuesday by five men also from Nigeria, police insiders also said.

The young woman had recently received a release document from the centre since the examination of her documents is at an advanced stage.

After the alleged rape incident, the competent services are looking for a place for her to stay since she can no longer continue living in Pournara.

At the same time, investigations are ongoing with the five men who allegedly committed the crime being questioned.

It is not the first time that an asylum seeker in overcrowded Pournara reports being raped, with the supervisors there handling issues of this kind quite sensitively, police also said.