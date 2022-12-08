Nicosia roads to close during the weekend due to Quantum Marathon

Several roads in Nicosia will be closed during the weekend due to the Nicosia Quantum charity marathon.

The marathon’s organising committee said that starting on Saturday from 4 pm and on Sunday between 6 am to 1 pm at the latest, the following streets in Nicosia will be closed to traffic:

Saturday 10/12/22

Mikis Theodorakis Street (Museum Street) will be closed from Saturday 10/12/22 at 16:00 until Sunday 11/12/2022 at 15:00

Sunday 11/12/22

Marathon & Half Marathon

The following roads will be closed on Sunday 11/12/2022 from 06:00 until 13:00

MIKIS THEODORAKIS STREET

KINYRAS STREET UNTIL THE INTERSECTION WITH NEHROU STREET

PAPHOS STREET

RIGENIS STREET UNTIL SOLOMON SQUARE

COSTAKIS PANTELIDES STREET

CONSTANTINOS PALEOLOGOU STREET

NIKIFOROS FOKAS STREET

ATHENAS ST; UNTIL THE INERSECTION OF KING GEORGE AND POULIOU KAPOTA AVENUES

CHRISTAKIS CHRISTOPHI STREET

AIGEOS STREET UNTIL ITS INTERSECTION WITH CHRISTAKI CHRISTOPHI STREET(

MAKARIOS III STREET UNTIL THE INTERSECTION WITH ST. HILLARION STREET

HILLARION STREET UNTIL THE BATA ROUNDABOUT ( only the direction towards Aglantzia will be closed to traffic)

INTERSECTION OF ST. HILLARION STREET & CH. SAMARA STREET

SOPAZ ROUNDABOUT

ANDREAS ZAKOS AVE.

FAMAGUSTA AVE.

INTERSECTION OF AMMOHOSTOU AVENUE & LARNAKOS STREET (only the direction towards the University of Cyprus will remain closed to traffic)

JUNCTION OF THE LARNAKOS AND G. KRANIDIOTI WITH THE UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY AND LARNAKOS AVE. JUNCTION

ATHALASSAS STREET & NIKANDROU PAPAMINA & K022 (Kalamon)

ATHALASSA STREET & ARCH. MAKARIOS III – GERI ENTRANCE

RETURN FROM GERI TOWARDS ATHALASSA PARK

THALASSAS STREET & NIKANDROU PAPAMINA & K022 (Kalamon), ( THE ROAD WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL THE TRAFFIC LIGHTS AT THE KARAISKAKIO FOUNDATION)

KARAISKAKIO FOUNDATION – ENTRANCE OF ATHALASSA PARK (The park’s parking will remain closed)

EXIT FROM ATHALASSA PARK – SMALL PARKING ( WILL ALSO BE CLOSED )

ATHALASSAS STREET (E101) TO THE MOTORWAY UTURN – ROAD B1 TOWARDS THE HOSPITAL

ROAD B1 FROM THE INTERSECTION WITH E101 TO THE MALL OF CYPRUS JUNCTION (FORMERLY STEFANIDI)

RETURN TO THE FINISH LINE THROUGH THE SAME ROUTE (The above roads will remain closed)

7.7 Miles & 5KM, 1Mile

Roads closed on Sunday 11/12/22 from 06:00 until 13:00:

UTURN FOLLOWING THE SAME ROUTE BACK. THE ABOVE STREETS REMAIN CLOSED

INTERSECTION OF NEHROU STREET AND LORD BYRON

LORD BYRON STREET

INTERSECTION OF ( following the instruction of police officers )

GRIVA DHIGENI UNTIL ARCHANGELOS AVENUE -METOCHI KYKKOU JUNCTION ( Only the direction towards Engomi will be closed to traffic )

UTURN – RETURN TO FINISH LINE (The same roads will remain closed as above)

The organising committee, also in the name of local authorities, apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience that will be caused and invites the public to participate in Nicosia’s sporting charity celebration and exhibit the necessary understanding, complying with the temporary road markings and the instructions of traffic police.

ROUTES

MARATHON – 7.7 miles ROUTES:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1m0oguu5Z2vXXdxlUYj5JCEIdJwCndRI&usp=sharing

HALFMARATHON – 5km – 1mile ROUTES:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1IhWQUf_UJt3-3C54-oKkde3juv_OxdE&usp=sharing