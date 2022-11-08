Nicosia ring road works to close Tseri bypass exit as from Monday

As from Monday and for about two months the Nicosia-Limassol exit leading to Tseri (Halepianes) bypass will be closed due to construction works for the Nicosia ring road, phase A1.

This is what an announcement by the Communications and Works Ministry said on Tuesday. It also clarified that the closure will take place at exactly 1am on Monday, November 14.

And that traffic from Limassol to Tseri will be channeled through the Kotsiatis exit to the old Nicosia-Limassol road. Specifically, through the lights-controlled junction by the JCC building and Tseri bypass.

The Department of Public Works apologized for the unavoidable inconvenience to be created and called on drivers to show the necessary understanding.

As well as to comply with temporary road signs and all instructions by traffic police so that accidents get to be avoided.