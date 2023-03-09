Nicosia ranks first in small European cities list for human capital and lifestyle

Nicosia ranks first for human capital and lifestyle in a list of small European cities, according to the results of the European Cities & Regions of the Future 2023 global ranking.

According to a press release by Nicosia municipality, the report is prepared by the fDi Magazine, of the Financial Times group.

This is the fifth time that Nicosia is in first place in this category, since 2016, the municipality noted.

The Cypriot capital also ranked eighth among small European cities in terms of FDI Strategy for attracting foreign investment, moving up one place compared to the previous rankings.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis expressed his satisfaction with the results noting the need to continue to invest in education, as well as to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and create an environment that accepts diversity and allows freedom of speech and expression.

He also noted that young people are the future. They are the part of society with the most potential and we need to invest to this end, he said.

Some of the criteria taken into account to compile the list include labour force participation rate, level of secondary education, level of tertiary education, educational expenditure, number of students and universities, graduate qualifications, life expectancy, social progress index, human development index and number of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants.