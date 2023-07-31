Nicosia on high alert over planned visit to breakaway Cyprus by US Congressman

Nicosia is on high alert over a planned visit to breakaway north Cyprus by US Congressman Pete Sessions who is to fly there directly from Turkey.

Because this is something that creates a precedent despite assurances by the State Department the visit is only a private one by the seasoned Republican politician.

Philenews also reported on Monday that this act alone by such a high-ranking US official will further boost systematic efforts by the regime in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus to upgrade its status.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the north and supports an illegal regime which is only recognized by Ankara.

Unlike Sessions, Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse has cancelled his planned visit to the breakaway area following the State Department’s recomendations.

Moreover, a State Department spokesman has said they are not funding Sessions’ illegal visit to the breakaway area and that clarifications have been asked from the Congressman’s office.

Both Sessions and Newhouse are members of the Congressional Caucus focusing on Turkish affairs and flew to Ankara for an official visit.