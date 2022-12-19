Nicosia Municipality’s proposal for New European Bauhaus, “among 20 best in Europe”

The Nicosia Municipality’s proposal for the provision of technical assistance for the planning of the project for the reconstruction of pedestrian streets and the restoration of facades of the capital’s Ledra and Onasagorou streets, was among the 20 best ones in Europe, for the European programme “New European Bauhaus” (NEB), the municipality said on Monday in an announcement.

More specifically, as stated in an announcement by the municipality, the project “LEDSROAR – Ledras and Onasagorou: Regeneration of pedestrian streets and restoration of building facades”, will receive technical assistance for 12 months from a group of interdisciplinary experts based on the principles of the NEB. The principles are sustainability, such as the promotion of climate goals, circularity, biodiversity and zero pollution, aesthetics, and specific actions to increase the quality of experience and style beyond functionality, and inclusion, from valuing diversity to securing accessibility and affordability.

Additionally, it is stated, “a key value in the projects included in the NEB initiative is the “bottom-up approach”, that provides for a participatory process and which will be implemented with the participation of all interested parties.

At this stage, according to the announcement, there have been preliminary meetings of the Nicosia Municipality with the external experts, who undertook the project on behalf of the European Commission, while public consultations with all interested parties are expected to start at the beginning of 2023.

It is noted that the “New European Bauhaus” is an initiative of the European Commission that makes the European Green Deal a cultural, human-centered, positive and accessible experience for all, promoting the transformation and adaptation of cities across Europe through, beautiful, sustainable and inclusive, public spaces.