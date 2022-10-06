NewsLocalNicosia municipality issues final warning for dangerous buildings

Nicosia municipality issues final warning for dangerous buildings

Nicosia Municipality on Thursday issued a final warning for dangerous buildings in the city, urging their owners to take the necessary measures.

In a relevant announcement, the Municipality said that several buildings have been deemed dangerous:

  • 7 Kreontos street & Papanicoli corner (Ayioi Omologites)
  • 4-8 Kosti Palama street (Trypiotis)
  • 5 Agchialou street (Ayioi Omologites)
  • 53-55 Ippokratous street (Ayios Savvas)

The Municipality is urging owners to contact its Technical Service immediately at 22797484, otherwise, the Municipality will have the right to enter the buildings and do whatever is necessary to remove the danger and/or impose a fine of up to 20,000 euros and/or take the case to court.

