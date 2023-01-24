Nicosia man, 24, dies in new road accident on Griva Digheni Avenue

NewsLocalNicosia man, 24, dies in new road accident on Griva Digheni Avenue

Kyriacos Oxynos, 24, from the Nicosia suburb of Engomi, lost his life early on Tuesday in a new road accident, according to Police.

Specifically, the car driven by Oxynos on Grivas Digheni Avenue in Nicosia seems to have deviated from its course opposite Metochi Kykkou and partially climbed the road island before hitting an adjacent tree.

The young driver was critically injured and died three hours later at Nicosia General Hospital where he was rushed by ambulance.

Police are appealing to possible witnesses to come forward with information on the new road accident.

They are asked to contact Nicosia Traffic Police on 22-802023 or the Citizen’s Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest Police Station.

