Nicosia makes debut in Smart Cities Index, showing room for improvement

Nicosia has made its inaugural appearance in the IMD Smart City Index report, placing at 117th out of 141 smart cities.

The report, available at (https://imd.cld.bz/IMD-Smart-City-Index-Report-20231/28/), assigned Nicosia a CC grade for the “Structures” pillar and a C grade for “Technologies”.

According to a press release by the Nicosia Municipality, the research highlights several key findings. Road congestion emerged as a significant concern, garnering the highest priority rating among residents, with a percentage of 67.2%. Housing and corruption were also prominent issues, scoring 51.3% and 45.4% respectively, while safety ranked third and fourth at 45.4%.

Within the Health & Safety category, under the “Structures” pillar, the study revealed that 69.5% of citizens emphasized the importance of addressing sanitation needs in the poorest areas. Additionally, 47.1% deemed recycling services as crucial, and 48.3% emphasized the significance of public safety. In the Mobility sector, 13.0% of respondents expressed that traffic congestion was not a major problem, and 15.3% found the existing public transportation system satisfactory.

The implementation of the Smart City project in Nicosia is part of the larger “THALEIA 2021-2027” Cohesion Policy Programme, which receives co-funding from the European Union.

This initiative aims to propel Nicosia’s transformation into a more technologically advanced and sustainable city, addressing the identified areas for improvement.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
