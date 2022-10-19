Nicosia lyceum classroom vandalized over the weekend

A Nicosia lyceum classroom was vandalized over the weekend with a number of desks and chairs getting burnt but the fire miraculously did not engulf other school areas.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the incident was spotted on Monday morning after the management and staff arrived at the school.

Both the Police, relevant school authorities and Ministry of Education officers were informed of the malicious act which, however, did not stop the normal procedure of lessons. These were carried out in a different classroom.

The specific lyceum has been the target of vandals in previous times, insiders also said.