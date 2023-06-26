Nicosia enters race for EU Capital of Culture title

Nicosia has set its sights on becoming European Capital of Culture in 2030, as announced by Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis during a press conference on Monday.

The municipality has entrusted the task of preparing the bid to the non-profit company Nicosia For Art, with former Deputy Minister of Culture, Yannis Toumazis, taking charge of the overall coordination of the effort.

Mayor Yiorkadjis emphasised that Nicosia could not afford to be overlooked in the competition for the esteemed title of European Capital of Culture. This prestigious designation bestows the honour upon a European city for a duration of one year, providing an opportunity to showcase its cultural vitality and development. It is worth noting that previous recipients of this title have succeeded in completely transforming their cultural landscape and enhancing their global reputation, the mayor added.

“The last divided capital of Europe, the capital of Cyprus for over a millennium, is undoubtedly a strong contender for the title of European Capital of Culture,” asserted Mayor Yiorkadjis. He further highlighted the city’s unique identity, which encompasses its enduring pluralistic character, the harmonious coexistence of its rich cultural heritage with dynamic contemporary achievements, and its dedication to research, innovation, and sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering, George Pamborides, former Health Minister and president of Nicosia For Art, emphasised the significance of collaborating with Mr Toumazis, stating that it was a crucial milestone for the company, a non-profit organisation owned by the Nicosia Municipality.

Pamborides also expressed his concern over Nicosia being left to its own devices by various institutions and state authorities, stressing the need for the city to finally assume the position it deserves as the country’s capital.

“In this endeavour, we will seek the cooperation of all Nicosia residents. It is not enough for them to merely support the Municipality or Nicosia for Art; we want active participation from every individual, where each Nicosia resident can truly embrace this project as their own,” Pamboridis urged. Additionally, he revealed that Nicosia For Art plans to engage with private entities to secure the necessary funds, ensuring that the support for the candidacy lives up to the city’s name and historical significance.

Yannis Toumazis, expressing gratitude to the Nicosia Municipality and Nicosia For Art for the honorary award, highlighted the importance of the European Capital of Culture institution as a momentous cultural event that brings forth tremendous developmental benefits for the host city.

“Multicultural Nicosia possesses all the characteristics that make it an ideal pick for this title. With preparations already underway, leveraging the city’s existing cultural strengths, the aim is for Nicosia to become the capital of Europe in 2030,” Toumazis concluded by assuring that no one should or will be left out of their ambitious bid.

What is the EU Capital of Culture title?

Starting in 1985 as an idea by Melina Mercouri, Greece’s Minister of Culture, and her French counterpart Jack Lang, the EU Capital of Culture initiative is an opportunity for a city to generate considerable cultural, social and economic benefits and it can help foster urban regeneration, change the city’s image and raise its visibility and profile.

Multiple cities can be a European Capital of Culture simultaneously. Cities interested in participating in the competition must submit a proposal for consideration six years before the title year.

In 2017, Paphos became European Capital of Culture.

