Nicosia brawl with knives, sticks and bottle injuries

A man suffered head and arm injuries following a brawl in a Nicosia area, as opposing drunken individuals used knives, sticks, broken bottles, bats and sticks to attack each other in the early hours today.

Following a tip off police rushed to the scene at around two this morning, finding a 34 year old bleeding from sharp instrument injuries to his head and arm.

A number of people carrying sticks and broken bottles fled as officers approached, but authorities cordoned off the area and arrested two men, a 30 year old connected with verbal abuse of officers, drunk and disoderly, attacking an officer and resisting arrest and a 31 year old for carrying a blunt instrument.

The victim was treated at the Nicosia General and discharged.

The 31 year old was also later also charged for attacking the man.

By Constantinos Tsintas
