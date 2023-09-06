Nicosia anti-immigration demo could go ahead despite cancellation, police chief says

An anti-immigration demonstration that was scheduled to take place today, could still go ahead, despite the organisers’ announcing its cancellation, police chief Stelios Papatheodorou said, citing intelligence.

Speaking at the House Legal Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Papatheodorou said that authorities will be on alert, in case the demonstration happens. Despite the statement announcing its cancellation, there is information that the protest could still take place, he added.

The anti-immigration protest was announced on the Facebook page “Mass Deportations Now,” following two similar protests that turned into fascist attacks against migrants and their properties in Limassol and Chloraka, last week.

Participants were called to gather outside the presidential palace at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The organised supporters’ groups of Apoel and Apollon, said they would have joined in.

Nicosians on their feet over fears of fascist violence

In statements to in-cyprus, people living and working in walled Nicosia said they were worried about the possibility of fascist attacks in the area.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the manager of a local business, said that he planned to come to work on Wednesday, despite being his off day, to be alongside his staff, in case something happens.

Furthermore, some activist groups took to social media and went door-to-door warning people who could be at risk, such as refugees, migrants and Turkish Cypriots to be cautious on Wednesday evening. They also issued announcements which among others, urged people to avoid ordering food, as this could have put delivery drivers in danger.

Three migrant delivery drivers were attacked and robbed last Saturday in Limassol, which is the latest incident in a spate of similar attacks.

Moreover, sources told Phileleftheros that following the attacks in Chloraka and Limassol, police intensified patrols near areas where migrants live and go to school, as well as outside Muslim places of worship.

The measures were decided last Thursday during a conference at the Ministry of Justice, which has faced criticism for its mishandling of the “anti-migrant” protests that turned into pogroms. Sources added that the police’s cybercrime unit has been put on alert as well, to identify people who may have participated in or organised the attacks.

Racist violence in Cyprus this year

On Friday night, far-right anti-migrant protesters attacked migrants and vandalised shops in Limassol, which quickly turned into a war zone, with cars and motorbikes set on fire by the protesters.

Moreover, on August 27, a group of far-right activists broke from an “anti-ghettoisation” protest in Chloraka and attacked migrants, while breaking the windows of shops and homes of Syrian residents with stones and injured people inside. The violence continued the following evening.

In June, police said that recorded incidents of bias-motivated violence have increased yearly, highlighting the negative consequences of the growing hostility towards refugees and migrants.

This year, a black boy was a victim of a bias-motivated attack by other local children in his school, while foreign delivery drivers have been subject to multiple attacks.

Also, in May 2023, a Cypriot man was sentenced to eight months for beating a pregnant African woman to the ground in Larnaca. The incident was caught on tape, causing outrage on the island.

A number of political figures and organisations on the island have called for a reconfiguration of the Republic’s integration policies, which as they argue leaves migrants and refugees in vulnerable circumstances.

Furthermore, a Council of Europe report in March highlighted that hate speech remains widespread in the country which has seen a spike in the arrival of migrants and people seeking asylum in recent years.

