Nicosia acquires its first public e-charging stations

The public e-point charging stations of the Municipality of Nicosia were unveiled during a small ceremony on Wednesday.

The stations are located at the junction of Stasandrou and Ayias Elenis street.

“The promotion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure will create the green and sustainable cities and communities of tomorrow,” said Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos, in a speech delivered by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Yiannis Nicolaides.

Karousos stated that the Ministry places great emphasis on the construction of such projects, as they aim to respond to the environmental obligations of the Republic of Cyprus to reduce emissions and to achieve the European energy and climate targets.

On his part, the Mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, stated that the municipality’s vision is a cleaner, more sustainable city for the benefit of everyone, as well as for future generations. “This means we need to minimise the city’s ecological footprint by reducing pollution from cars and facilitating access to other environmentally friendly forms of transport. Electric vehicles are a step in that direction,” he said.

The installation of free vehicle charging stations in public places in the capital is an initiative of the Pilakoutas group and Troodos Electric Cables Ltd, with the support of Nicosia Municipality.