NewsLocalNicosia acquires its first public e-charging stations

Nicosia acquires its first public e-charging stations

E Charging
E Charging

The public e-point charging stations of the Municipality of Nicosia were unveiled during a small ceremony on Wednesday.

The stations are located at the junction of Stasandrou and Ayias Elenis street.

“The promotion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure will create the green and sustainable cities and communities of tomorrow,” said Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos, in a speech delivered by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Yiannis Nicolaides.

Karousos stated that the Ministry places great emphasis on the construction of such projects, as they aim to respond to the environmental obligations of the Republic of Cyprus to reduce emissions and to achieve the European energy and climate targets.

On his part, the Mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, stated that the municipality’s vision is a cleaner, more sustainable city for the benefit of everyone, as well as for future generations. “This means we need to minimise the city’s ecological footprint by reducing pollution from cars and facilitating access to other environmentally friendly forms of transport. Electric vehicles are a step in that direction,” he said.

The installation of free vehicle charging stations in public places in the capital is an initiative of the Pilakoutas group and Troodos Electric Cables Ltd, with the support of Nicosia Municipality.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cabinet revokes nine more ‘golden passports’
Next article
Government announces compensation for homes stricken by weekend’s floods

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros