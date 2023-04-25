Nicosia accepts UK request to assist in evacuation of citizens from Sudan

Nicosia accepted a request from the United Kingdom to offer facilities on the island to evacuate British citizens from Sudan.

On Tuesday, Nicosia activated the ESTIA Special National Plan for receiving and repatriating foreign citizens from a crisis-hit area through the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the British authorities had requested the activation of the national plan.

“We were ready to do so. ESTIA plan was set up years ago and is now being activated. It is important because a protocol for the operation of all relevant services based on operational needs is being implemented,” he added.

Gotsis also said that foreign citizens would be repatriated via Cyprus and that the aim was for them to leave the island as soon as possible, adding that if necessary, some people would be accommodated here for a few hours.

Regarding the Cypriot citizen who was evacuated on a Dutch Air Force plane that took off from a base outside Khartoum and landed in Aqaba, Jordan, Gotsis said that the Cypriot Ambassador to Jordan is with this person.

He also said that efforts were underway to ensure the safe evacuation of the remaining persons of Cypriot origin, three of whom are Cypriot citizens, from Sudan.

