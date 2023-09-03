Nicos Anastasiades to Phileleftheros: Initiative for the rebirth of DISY

Former President Nicos Anastasiades reveals his cards exclusively to Phileleftheros speaking about everyone and everything.

Some 187 days after handing over the baton to the new President Nicos Christodoulides and after leaving the presidency of the Democratic Rally, he evaluates the presidential elections, what happened in DISY, and what followed, provides answers to those who consider him a “traitor” and criticize him for the operation of a political office in Nicosia. He states, quite pointedly, that he is neither a political pensioner, an invisible elephant, nor a ‘bull in a glass house’.

He speaks from the heart about the Democratic Rally, the big gamble ahead, especially in 2024, advising Nikos Christodoulides and Anita Demetriou to find channels of communication.

He reveals that he intends to undertake, always in cooperation with the new leadership team at DISY, “an initiative that will allow the rebirth of the party and will provide a sense of security not only among the supporters but also in society at large”. An initiative to “reassemble” parts of DISY that will lead to a modern political discourse and modern political positions.

The former President does not hide that he is saddened by the choice of old party officials to form think tanks something that according to him, refers to centrifugal tendencies as it happened with SYRIZA in Greece.

Referring to those who criticize him harshly and claim to belong to the Glafkos Clerides school of thought he wonders when the founder of DISY used similar methods or expressions for members of the party or even for his political opponents whom he considered ‘traitors.’

Speaking about people who accuse him of corruption and those who make a connection with the presidential elections and the victory of Nicos Christodoulides and his referral to justice, Nicos Anastasiades asks “for what crime he should be brought to trial”.

He also points out that his critics are those who advertised that in Crans Montana, Turkey would have pleasantly surprised us on the issue of guarantees.