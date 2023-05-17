Next EU elections set to take place June 6-9, 2024

The next European Parliament elections will be held between June 6-9, 2024.

Citizens across the European Union will be asked to choose the 705 Members of the European Parliament, where Cyprus is represented by six MEPs.

Reacting to the news, European Parliament Roberta Metsola posted a video encouraging voters to register and “be part of the largest democratic exercise in Europe.”

The elections take place every five years across a four-day period and are considered the largest transnational vote in the world, as more than 400 million citizens are called to choose their political representatives in the European Parliament.

The previous elections, held in May 2019, had a general turnout of 50.66%, an increase of eight points compared to 2014.

In the last EU elections, Cyprus elected its first Turkish Cypriot MEP, academic Niazi Kizilyurek, who ran with left-wing Akel.

Nevertheless, Cyprus was the only country in the EU, not to choose a woman MEP.

