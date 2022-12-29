Newly renamed Demetris Christofias avenue in Geri vandalised (PHOTO)

NewsLocalNewly renamed Demetris Christofias avenue in Geri vandalised (PHOTO)

A street sign on Demetris Christofias avenue in Geri was vandalised with grey paint just a few hours after the road was renamed to honour the former leftist President of Cyprus.

On Wednesday night, a small ceremony was organised in Geri to celebrate the renaming which despite support from Akel, drew opposition from residents and local councillors.

Demetris Christofias, who passed away in June 2019, was the sixth President of Cyprus, serving from 2008 to 2013. He has been described as the European Union’s first “communist head of state.”

Before being elected as President in 2008, he served as House Speaker and Secretary General of Akel.

Geri Avenue

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
